Azerbaijan, Romania discuss joint economic projects

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry Mikayil Jabbarov, Romania's Energy Minister Virgil Daniel Popescu, and Special Envoy for Strategic and International Affairs Ana Birchall have discussed bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Jabbarov stressed the successful development of bilateral relations, noting the importance of mutual visits and meetings in expanding cooperation.

Noting that the Azerbaijani-Romanian trade and economic partnership is expanding, the minister mentioned that trade turnover between the two countries increased in 2021 and in January this year as well.

The parties also discussed the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in energy, agriculture and transport, noting the effective operation of SOCAR in Romania.

In turn, Virgil Daniel Popescu shared his views on expanding bilateral ties, noting the possibility of implementing joint projects in a number of sectors of the economy.

Highlighting the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year, Ana Birchall stated that Romania is interested in developing bilateral relations. She underlined that expanding economic ties will strengthen the partnership in other areas.

The meeting was also attended by the State Oil Company's (SOCAR) acting president Rovshan Najaf.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011, and owns SOCAR- branded petrol stations in 26 regions of Romania.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.