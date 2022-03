By Trend

A food safety register will be created in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said, Trend reports.

Tahmazli made the remark during discussions of the bill "On food safety" at the country’s parliament.

According to him, the register will contain information about food products hazardous to human health.

The chairman added that, with the adoption of this bill, the authorities of the agency will be brought into line with international standards.