Holding of TEKNOFEST int’l festival in Azerbaijan to give impetus to dev't of "smart" projects in liberated lands

By Trend





As the large-scale restoration work is underway in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, AzInTelecom, have joined this process in accordance with our profile and launched the "SMART Qarabag Hackathon" competition within the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, Member of the Board of AzInTelecom Inara Valiyeva said in an interview with Trend.

Valiyeva said that the purpose of this competition is to introduce "smart city" solutions in the Azerbaijani liberated lands.

“The application of these solutions will contribute to the transformation of the liberated territories into a comfortable, environmentally friendly region,” member of the board of AzInTelecom added. “A wide range of solutions will be applied by using various software, user interfaces and communication networks, including the Internet of Things (IoT) to achieve these goals.”

“I think that the "SMART Qarabag Hackathon" competition will be an excellent opportunity for the formation and implementation of these solutions by our innovative youth,” Valiyeva said.

Valiyeva said that the hackathon is planned to be held in the following spheres, namely, education, agriculture, transport, household, energy and water consumption, environment and security.

The member of the board stressed that to participate in the competition, it is necessary to submit an application on the official website of TEKNOFEST - www.teknofest.az . Applications are accepted until April 1, 2022 while the list of hackathon winners will be announced on April 25.

“Some 15 teams and nine people have been registered to participate in the SMART Qarabag Hackathon competition,” Valiyeva said. “We are sure that there will be great interest in the hackathon and those who have innovative ideas for restoring our liberated territories will join us. All registered teams will take part in the hackathon on May 25 at Baku Crystal Hall.”

The member of the board said that during the hackathon, the teams will be provided with the necessary equipment and software and the 50-hour marathon will begin.

“The jury will analyze the projects and the development of the projects 24 hours after the start,” Valiyeva said. “After the presentation, any changes in the project will be prohibited. Then, the teams will have to complete the projects and submit them to the jury during the remaining 26 hours before the end of the marathon.”

The member of the Board of AzInTelecom added that the "SMART Qarabag Hackathon" will open an opportunity to gain experience in implementing innovative projects, and, of course, participation in this festival is a great success.

“We have prizes for the winners,” Valiyeva said. “There are four criteria for evaluating and distributing points, namely, 30 percent for the topic, five percent for the team, 50 percent for implementation and 15 percent for economic efficiency and significance.”

The member of the Board of AzInTelecom said that after evaluating the criteria, the results will be summed up and the winners will be announced.

“The first place winner will receive $10,000, the second-place winner — $5,000 while the third-place winner— $3,000,” the member of the Board of AzInTelecom said.

All teams will be awarded with diplomas and memorable souvenirs.

The upcoming TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office is comprised of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the chief technology officer of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish government institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

Trend, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.az and Turkic.World are official media partners of TEKNOFEST.