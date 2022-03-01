Complete transition to electronic procurement planned in Azerbaijan – state service

By Trend

“Azerbaijan plans to completely switch to electronic procurement,” head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Supervision and Control of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Mammad Abbasbeyli said at a press conference on the results of activities in 2021 on Tuesday, Trend reports.

It is planned to modernize the etender.gov.az portal and work to increase the number of tenders posted on this resource in 2022, he added.

"New draft law on public procurement will also be presented. It provides for 100 percent transition to electronic procurement," Abbasbeyli said.

“The number of registered tender announcements on the state portal amounted to 7,776 in 2020 and 8,638 in 2021,” the head of the state service said.