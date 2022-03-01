French Alstom delivers new batch of locomotives to Azerbaijan

By Trend

The French Alstom company has completed the supply of the 39th and 40th locomotives to Azerbaijan for Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Elshan Zeynalov, managing director of Alstom for Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, told Trend.

According to Zeynalov, the locomotives from Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) were sent to Baku a few days ago and have already arrived in the Azerbaijani capital.

Azerbaijan Railways signed a contract with Alstom for the supply of 50 electric locomotives worth 288 million euros in 2014, including 40 Prima T8 AZ8A heavyweight locomotives, which are manufactured by Alstom's EKZ JV in Nur-Sultan.