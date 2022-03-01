Azerbaijan, UNICEF ink accord on multiple indicator cluster surveys

By Azernews





Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee and UNICEF Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct multiple indicator cluster surveys (MICS) in the country in 2022.

The memorandum was signed by Committee's Chairman Tahir Budagov and UNICEF office in Azerbaijan Head Alex Heikens.

The Committee's chairman noted the close cooperation between the institution and the relevant UN agencies, including UNICEF. He stated that the MICS is reflected in the "state program of development of official statistics in Azerbaijan for 2018-25".

The implementation of this measure will stimulate the collection of new relevant, complete and disaggregated data by various characteristics, thereby enriching the statistical database, obtaining information on the Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring international comparability of data and strengthening statistical capacity. In addition, MICS will ensure the completeness of the data set on children and women in the country.

UNICEF office in Azerbaijan head noted that preparations for the MICS have been underway since 2021. He expressed confidence that the work stipulated by the memorandum would be done in a timely and high-quality manner.

The official added that conducting the survey in the post-conflict and post-pandemic periods will provide more opportunities to obtain information that will remain relevant over the long term.

UNICEF has been working with the Azerbaijani government for over 25 years.

Its activities began during some of the country’s difficult times, assisting refugees and IDPs from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and addressing the economic difficulties caused by the transition from the Soviet era to independence in 1991.

UNICEF now is working to build on the significant economic and social progress Azerbaijan has made over the past two decades.