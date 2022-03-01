Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 59 pct

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by $86.2 million, or 59 percent, in January 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its February export review.

In January, Azerbaijan's exports totaled $3.1 billion, including $232.2 million in the non-oil sector. Fruit and vegetable production increased by $15.8 million to $52.8 million compared to January 2021.

During the normalization process, food exports increased by 31 percent to $60.2 million, while non-food exports increased by 71.9 percent to $172 million.

The cotton yarn came in first with $22.2 million in non-oil exports, followed by persimmons with $17.1 million and hazelnuts with $15.9 million.

Russia ranked first with $71.1 million in non-oil product exports in January, followed by Turkey with $70.6 million and Georgia with $14.5 million.

The export review also included data on export orders received by the Azexport.az portal. As a result, the portal received orders totaling $45.2 million in January 2022. It should be noted that the portal received $2.8 billion in export orders from 145 countries between January 2017 and January 31, 2022.

Furthermore, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in February of this year was $17 million.

The purpose of the export review is to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets, and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.