Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices varied last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $101.04 per barrel, having grown by $2.31 (2.34 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $106.52 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $97.89.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $100.12 per barrel last week, up by $2.21 (2.25 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $105.05 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $97.36.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $88.83 per barrel last week, which is $1.61 (1.81 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $91.22 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $90.06.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $98.57 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $2.59 (2.62 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $106.52 per barrel, while the minimum price - $98.98.
Oil grade/date
Feb. 21, 2022
Feb. 22, 2022
Feb. 23, 2022
Feb. 24, 2022
Feb. 25, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$99.34
$100.68
$100.80
$106.52
$97.89
$101.04
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$98.46
$99.80
$99.94
$105.05
$97.36
$100.12
Urals (EX NOVO)
$90.77
$90.72
$90.06
$91.22
$81.41
$88.83
Brent Dated
$98.98
$100.34
$100.49
$106.52
$99.50
$101.16
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 28)