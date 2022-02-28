Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani oil prices varied last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $101.04 per barrel, having grown by $2.31 (2.34 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $106.52 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $97.89.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $100.12 per barrel last week, up by $2.21 (2.25 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $105.05 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $97.36.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $88.83 per barrel last week, which is $1.61 (1.81 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $91.22 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $90.06.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $98.57 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $2.59 (2.62 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $106.52 per barrel, while the minimum price - $98.98.

Oil grade/date

Feb. 21, 2022

Feb. 22, 2022

Feb. 23, 2022

Feb. 24, 2022

Feb. 25, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$99.34

$100.68

$100.80

$106.52

$97.89

$101.04

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$98.46

$99.80

$99.94

$105.05

$97.36

$100.12

Urals (EX NOVO)

$90.77

$90.72

$90.06

$91.22

$81.41

$88.83

Brent Dated

$98.98

$100.34

$100.49

$106.52

$99.50

$101.16

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 28)

