Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices varied last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $101.04 per barrel, having grown by $2.31 (2.34 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $106.52 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $97.89.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $100.12 per barrel last week, up by $2.21 (2.25 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $105.05 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $97.36.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $88.83 per barrel last week, which is $1.61 (1.81 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $91.22 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $90.06.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $98.57 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $2.59 (2.62 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $106.52 per barrel, while the minimum price - $98.98.

Oil grade/date Feb. 21, 2022 Feb. 22, 2022 Feb. 23, 2022 Feb. 24, 2022 Feb. 25, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $99.34 $100.68 $100.80 $106.52 $97.89 $101.04 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $98.46 $99.80 $99.94 $105.05 $97.36 $100.12 Urals (EX NOVO) $90.77 $90.72 $90.06 $91.22 $81.41 $88.83 Brent Dated $98.98 $100.34 $100.49 $106.52 $99.50 $101.16

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 28)