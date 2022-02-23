SGC ensures uninterrupted Azerbaijani gas supplies to int'l markets

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that the Southern Gas Corridor ensures an uninterrupted supply of Azerbaijani gas to regional and international markets.

He made the remarks during the 6th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of member states of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha, Qatar.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan’s recognition as a reliable supplier and an important partner in ensuring energy security is based on a balanced energy policy aimed at accurate forecasting, international cooperation and development.

“We support a balance between energy security and environment. To this end, when we started to undertake the role of a new energy supply source, alongside the diversification of supply routes and markets, we were also trying to ensure the diversification of resources in the energy mix. The ongoing energy crisis also shows that this is a more rational approach,” he said.

Shahbazov expressed confidence that the growing global demand for gas as a clean energy resource in the energy transition will be covered with mutually beneficial cooperation and that GECF will contribute to this.

At the end of the summit, the Doha Declaration was adopted.

It should be noted that Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Qatar at the invitation of Qatar's State Minister for Energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, to attend the GECF ministerial meeting and the 6th summit of heads of state and government.

The Southern Gas Corridor is a European Commission initiative for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe.

The South Caucasus Pipeline, Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), and Trans-Adriatic Pipeline connect Azerbaijan to Europe (TAP). The pipeline is fueled by natural gas from the second stage of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field in the Caspian Sea.

The pipeline's initial capacity is approximately 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, with the option to increase capacity up to 20 billion cubic meters.

Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe via this route, with the completion of the TAP construction on December 31, 2020.

During the pipeline's first year of operation, Azerbaijan supplied 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to European markets, rather than the planned 5 billion cubic meters. Azerbaijan intends to supply 9 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor by 2022.