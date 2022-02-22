Baku, Doha eye wind power plants construction in Lachin, Kalbajar

By Azernews

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has held several meetings on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) held in Doha, Qatar, on February 21.

Wind power plants construction

During the meeting with Nebras Power CEO Khalid Mohammed Jolo, they discussed the issues of cooperation on the construction of 100 MW wind power plants in Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin and Kalbajar regions.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of cooperation on the construction of a gas turbine with a capacity of up to 550 MW in these territories.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on renewable energy projects envisaged on the liberated territories and plans related to the realization of wind energy potential in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

They noted that the joint plans with Nebras Power create opportunities for bilateral energy cooperation development and attracting investments in the energy sector.

Southern Gas Corridor

The minister also held a meeting with the GECF Secretary-General Mohamed Hamel. During the meeting, they have discussed the current trends in the global gas market, as well as the current state and possible cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and GECF.

Parviz Shahbazov stated that Azerbaijan has implemented one of the largest projects of the 21st century- the Southern Gas Corridor.

“Azerbaijan entered the European market by means of this corridor and won the trust of consumers,” he said.

Touching upon the possible expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the minister spoke about necessary steps in this regard and Azerbaijan’s gas reserves.

He noted that nearly 160 billion cubic meters of gas were produced from the Shah Deniz field so far, which is the main source of this corridor, adding that the reserves of this field are more than 1 trillion cubic meters.

“Taking into account the proven and projected reserves, there are great opportunities for the development of Azerbaijan as a gas country. Our country is ready to continue its efforts to ensure regional and global energy security, as well as to continue cooperation and dialogue with the forum,” he said.

In turn, the secretary-general stated that natural gas will play a crucial role in the process of energy transition in the coming decades.

“Natural gas provides solutions to issues related to energy poverty, energy security and the environment,” he said.

In this regard, he emphasized the importance of cooperation in providing support to the gas sector.

He also noted the role of Azerbaijan in the sustainability of gas supply, adding that Azerbaijan is one of the important participants of the forum.

Mohamed Hamel also highly appreciated the Azerbaijani president's contribution to the process of establishing the OPEC+ format.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) ministerial meeting and the 6th Summit of the GECF heads of state and government, both of which will take place in Doha on February 21-22.

It should be noted that Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Qatar at the invitation of Qatar's State Minister for Energy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.