Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $98.73 per barrel, having grown by $0.8 (0.81 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $100.76 per barrel, while the minimum price - $97.63.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $97.91 per barrel last week, up by $0.83 (0.85 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $99.96 per barrel, while the minimum price - $96.82.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $90.44 per barrel last week, which is $0.26 (0.3 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.55 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.96.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $98.57 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $1.46 (1.5 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $100.8 per barrel, while the minimum price - $97.31.
Oil grade/date
Feb. 14, 2022
Feb. 15, 2022
Feb. 16, 2022
Feb. 17, 2022
Feb.18, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$99.70
$97.63
$100.76
$97.68
$97.89
$98.73
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$98.88
$96.82
$99.96
$96.87
$97.04
$97.91
Urals (EX NOVO)
$91.47
$90.00
$92.55
$88.96
$89.21
$90.44
Brent Dated
$99.72
$97.66
$100.80
$97.31
$97.35
$98.57
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 21)