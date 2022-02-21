TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

21 February 2022 [14:59] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $98.73 per barrel, having grown by $0.8 (0.81 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $100.76 per barrel, while the minimum price - $97.63.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $97.91 per barrel last week, up by $0.83 (0.85 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $99.96 per barrel, while the minimum price - $96.82.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $90.44 per barrel last week, which is $0.26 (0.3 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.55 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.96.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $98.57 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $1.46 (1.5 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $100.8 per barrel, while the minimum price - $97.31.

Oil grade/date

Feb. 14, 2022

Feb. 15, 2022

Feb. 16, 2022

Feb. 17, 2022

Feb.18, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$99.70

$97.63

$100.76

$97.68

$97.89

$98.73

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$98.88

$96.82

$99.96

$96.87

$97.04

$97.91

Urals (EX NOVO)

$91.47

$90.00

$92.55

$88.96

$89.21

$90.44

Brent Dated

$99.72

$97.66

$100.80

$97.31

$97.35

$98.57

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 21)

