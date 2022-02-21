Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $98.73 per barrel, having grown by $0.8 (0.81 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $100.76 per barrel, while the minimum price - $97.63.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $97.91 per barrel last week, up by $0.83 (0.85 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $99.96 per barrel, while the minimum price - $96.82.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $90.44 per barrel last week, which is $0.26 (0.3 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.55 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.96.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $98.57 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $1.46 (1.5 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $100.8 per barrel, while the minimum price - $97.31.

Oil grade/date Feb. 14, 2022 Feb. 15, 2022 Feb. 16, 2022 Feb. 17, 2022 Feb.18, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $99.70 $97.63 $100.76 $97.68 $97.89 $98.73 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $98.88 $96.82 $99.96 $96.87 $97.04 $97.91 Urals (EX NOVO) $91.47 $90.00 $92.55 $88.96 $89.21 $90.44 Brent Dated $99.72 $97.66 $100.80 $97.31 $97.35 $98.57

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 21)