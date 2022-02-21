Azerbaijan boosts power production by 7.9 pct

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the electricity production by 188.2 million kWh or 7.9 percent, bringing the volume to 2.5 billion kWh in January 2022, the Energy Ministry has reported.

Last month, thermal power plant electricity generation increased by 190.3 million kWh to 2.4 billion kWh, while hydroelectric power plant electricity generation increased by 3.4 million kWh to 81.6 million kWh. Meanwhile, electricity generation from other sources decreased by 5.5 million kWh to 24.7 million kWh.

At the same time, wind power plants produced 6.7 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 3.3 million kWh, and solid household waste incineration plants 14.7 million kWh.

The Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 2.3 billion kWh of electricity production (including 2.2 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 77.3 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), while the State Energy Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for 29.17 million kWh (including 23.27 million kWh at thermal power plants, 2.86 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 3.04 million kWh at solar power plants). Furthermore, the power generated by the Azerishig OJSC's wind power plants was 3.82 million kWh, while the autonomous power plants generated 190.1 million kWh.

In January, electricity imports decreased by 0.3 million kWh to 10.7 million kWh, while exports increased by 72.1 million kWh to 247.2 million kWh.

In 2021, Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 2 billion kWh, bringing the volume to 27.8 billion kWh. Electricity imports increased by 15 million kWh to 151.5 million kWh, while exports increased by 526.4 million kWh to 1.6 billion kWh.