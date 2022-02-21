Azerbaijan to join ministerial meeting of GECF

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) ministerial meeting and the 6th Summit of the GECF heads of state and government, both of which will take place in Doha on February 21-22.

The GECF meetings will focus on the current state of the global gas market, future development prospects, and issues related to expanding cooperation among gas exporting countries.

The minister will speak at both events and participate in a number of bilateral meetings.

It should be noted that Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Qatar at the invitation of Qatar's State Minister for Energy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum is an international governmental organization that provides a framework for member countries to exchange experience and information. The GECF is a gathering of the world's leading gas exporting countries that was formed with the goal of increasing coordination and strengthening collaboration among its members.

Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela are Forum members. Observer Members include Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Norway, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates.