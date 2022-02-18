Azerbaijan eyes increasing number of hotels via state support

By Trend

The number of hotels in Azerbaijan is planned to be increased with state support, representative of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan Goydaniz Gahramanov said, Trend reports.

Gahramanov made the remark during a conference entitled "Innovative activity of small and medium-sized enterprises during the stabilization of economic growth in the post-COVID-19 pandemic".

According to him, an increase in the number of hotels in Azerbaijan will increase competition in this market and reduce hotel prices.

The association’s representative also noted that Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] have great potential in the development of the hotel business and the expansion of the hotel network.

The number of hotels in Azerbaijan that received a star category at the beginning of 2022 reached 21. Currently, 14 hotels in Azerbaijan have five "stars", six hotels - four and one hotel - three "stars".