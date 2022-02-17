Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Turkey via TANAP

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased gas exports to Turkey via Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) by 20.1 percent in 2021.

About 8.5 billion cubic meters of gas were delivered to Turkey from Azerbaijan, including 5.6 billion cubic meters via TANAP and 2.8 billion cubic meters via South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum).

Last year, Azerbaijan’s total gas exports amounted to 18.9 billion cubic meters, which is an increase by 39.8 percent compared to 2020.

Moreover, Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe amounted to 8.2 billion cubic meters and to Georgia to 2.2 billion cubic meters.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in a variety of economic fields and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

Turkey imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkey only from the Shah Deniz field. The supplies have been made since July 2007.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, the TANAP and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

TANAP is the central part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which connects the giant Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe through the South Caucasus Pipeline and TAP. The pipeline has strategic importance as it allows the Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe.

The capacity of the pipeline is planned to be increased up to 23 billion cubic meters by 2023, 31 billion cubic meters by 2026, and at the final stage 60 billion cubic meters.