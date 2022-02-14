TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

14 February 2022 [15:11] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $97.93 per barrel, having grown by $2.54 (2.66 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $99.14 per barrel, while the minimum price - $96.1.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $97.08 per barrel last week, up by $2.62 (2.77 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $98.24 per barrel, while the minimum price - $95.19.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $90.18 per barrel last week, which is $1.49 (1.68 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.13 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.86.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $97.11 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $3.34 (3.56 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $98.2 per barrel, while the minimum price - $95.34.

Oil grade/date

Feb. 7, 2022

Feb. 8, 2022

Feb. 9, 2022

Feb. 10, 2022

Feb. 11, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$99.14

$96.1

$97.46

$98.23

$98.75

$97.93

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$98.24

$95.19

$96.62

$97.42

$97.93

$97.08

Urals (EX NOVO)

$92.13

$88.86

$89.81

$90.08

$90.03

$90.18

Brent Dated

$98.2

$95.34

$96.75

$97.43

$97.84

$97.11

