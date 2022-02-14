Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $97.93 per barrel, having grown by $2.54 (2.66 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $99.14 per barrel, while the minimum price - $96.1.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $97.08 per barrel last week, up by $2.62 (2.77 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $98.24 per barrel, while the minimum price - $95.19.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $90.18 per barrel last week, which is $1.49 (1.68 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.13 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.86.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $97.11 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $3.34 (3.56 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $98.2 per barrel, while the minimum price - $95.34.
Oil grade/date
Feb. 7, 2022
Feb. 8, 2022
Feb. 9, 2022
Feb. 10, 2022
Feb. 11, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$99.14
$96.1
$97.46
$98.23
$98.75
$97.93
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$98.24
$95.19
$96.62
$97.42
$97.93
$97.08
Urals (EX NOVO)
$92.13
$88.86
$89.81
$90.08
$90.03
$90.18
Brent Dated
$98.2
$95.34
$96.75
$97.43
$97.84
$97.11