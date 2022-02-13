Engineering-geological studies on Araz Valley Economic Zone completed

By Ayya Lmahamad

Topographic planning and engineering-geological studies on 200 hectares of the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park in Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil region have been completed, the Economy Ministry has reported.

Construction and installation work in the industrial park continues. The industrial park's land will be divided into agricultural, industrial, social, and technical zones.

During the geological exploration in the industrial park, the composition and lithological description of the rocks, as well as the physical and mechanical properties of the soil, were determined.

The implementation of this project will provide a significant boost to the reintegration of the region's potential into the national economy, the development of local production, and the creation of additional opportunities for increasing employment.

Azerbaijan has five industrial zones, with the primary goal of ensuring the long-term development of the non-oil sector, creating and expanding new production areas in the country through the use of innovative technologies, and expanding the export map of these products. Currently, approximately 55 economic entities are registered as residents in industrial zones.

It was previously reported that $3.7 billion had been invested in industrial zones, with a future investment of half a billion manats, or $250 million, planned.

The establishment of industrial parks is one of the areas with high potential for innovative economic development. In Azerbaijan's liberated territories, decrees were signed to establish the Aghdam Industrial Park (May 28, 2021) and the Araz Valley Economic Zone (October 4, 2021).