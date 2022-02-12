Azerbaijan completes anti-inflation program development - CBA

By Trend





The Azerbaijani government will adopt an anti-inflation program developed by the country's Central Bank in the near future, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the CBA is completing the development of an anti-inflation program jointly with leading financial institutions. The program will be discussed and adopted by the country's government in the short term.

Rustamov noted that inflation will decline from the second half of 2022 due to the CBA forecasts, and the regulator hopes for a reduction in the inflation forecast by international organizations.

"The world's leading central banks should tighten their monetary policy and reinforce anti-inflationary measures. This will reduce inflation in these countries, and will help decrease inflation imports to Azerbaijan as well. Furthermore, the Central Bank is conducting phased work to reduce inflation in Azerbaijan," the chairman stated.