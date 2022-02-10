Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States mull economic partnership

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Organization of Turkic States Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev have discussed the development of cooperation between the member states.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized that the partnership between Azerbaijan and other member countries of the organization in trade, economic and other spheres is expanding.

They noted that the new initiatives are also appearing recently to reinforce cooperation in investment and other fields.

The establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund and Turkic Trade House, simplification of trade procedures and creation of cooperation platform for free economic and industrial zones are among the important initiatives at boosting economic ties, the parties underlined.

Moreover, the sides discussed strengthening partnership within the organization, and the implementation of decisions taken at the 8th Summit of the organization.

To recall, on November 12, 2021, the 8th summit of the OTS was held in Istanbul. At the summit, the decisions were made to change the name of the organization, to grant Turkmenistan the observer status. In addition, the document “vision of the Turkic World-2040” and the declaration of the 8th summit were adopted. Azerbaijan transferred its chairmanship to Turkey.

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States which began on October 15, 2019, has successfully continued in 2021. During this time, the activity of the organization has been further strengthened and its reputation has grown.