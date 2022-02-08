Azerbaijan joins int'l expo in Russia

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan participates in the international products exhibition Prodexpo 2022, held in Moscow, Russia, the Economy Ministry has reported.

The products of Azerbaijani companies are presented at a single national stand "Made in Azerbaijan" organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

Such products of local companies as wines, fruit juices, coffee and tea, berries, cookies, chocolate, etc., are presented at the fair.

More than 30 entrepreneurs represent Azerbaijan at the exhibition.

During the exhibition, which will last till February 11, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will demonstrate their products, as well as discuss business opportunities and new possibilities for cooperation with businessmen from other countries.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

Prodexpo is the largest international food and beverage exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. The expo presents food from all over the world: from basic everyday products and drinks to gourmet delicacies, as well as organic, sports nutrition, healthy living, halal, kosher, and exotic products.