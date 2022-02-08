Seljuk Bayraktar shares post in connection with presentation of TEKNOFEST in Baku

By Trend





The technical director of the Turkish company Baykar Makina, Seljuk Bayraktar, shared a post on his Twitter page in connection with the presentation of TEKNOFEST in Baku, Trend reports.

"Today we were in Baku at the presentation of TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan. Let our united festival TEKNOFEST turn the boundless brotherhood of one people, the common destiny of two states into new success stories," he wrote.

The upcoming TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office is comprised of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the chief technology officer of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish government institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

