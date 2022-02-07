Holding TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan important step in technological dev't - CEO of Solidshape

By Trend

Holding TEKNOFEST Aviation, Space and Technology Festival in Azerbaijan is a crucial step for young people in the study and development of technology, CEO at Solidshape Tural Badirkhanli told Trend.

According to him, technology has become an important tool in the world.

"Young people who are incognizant of technology and do not study it cannot succeed. Therefore, the fact that TEKNOFEST will be held in Azerbaijan and certain work of Baykar Technologies in this direction are of great importance. Holding the TEKNOFEST festival is an important indicator for youth in the research and development of technologies,” Badirkhanli said.

The upcoming festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office is comprised of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of BAYKAR, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish government institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

