Eager to show world that Azerbaijani, Turkish youth can do better in technology - CTO of Turkish BAYKAR

By Trend

We want to show the world that Azerbaijani and Turkish youth can achieve better results in technology, CTO of Turkish BAYKAR Seljuk Bayraktar said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He also announced the great expectations from the TEKNOFEST Aviation, Space, and Technology Festival in Azerbaijan.

“We believe that Azerbaijan and Turkey will achieve a lot in technology. We want to show the world that our youth is capable of a lot in the field of technology. Technological progress is a very important issue. We need to develop technology in order to live in peace, independence, and prosperity. One of the tasks of TEKNOFEST is to demonstrate this reality to youth. Our goal is to hold TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan and other Turkic countries,” Bayraktar said.

The upcoming festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office is comprised of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of BAYKAR, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish government institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

