AzerGold plans to issue new bonds

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC plans to issue new bonds, Zakir Ibrahimov, chairman of the board of AzerGold CJSC, said while answering Trend reporter’s question at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2021 and the upcoming tasks of the company.

Ibrahimov added that AzerGold company is considering the ways of financing and one of them is the issuance of bonds.

“The bonds worth $20 million were issued in 2020 and interest in them was higher than expected,” the chairman added. “We are redeeming the bonds in accordance with the plan and are very pleased that we have become the first state company in the non-oil sector that issued bonds. We plan to issue new bonds.”