EU in talks with Azerbaijan on LNG supplies - Borrell

By Trend

The EU is in talking with Norway, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Algeria and others to expand LNG supplies, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Trend reports citing to European External Action Service.

"The US already is Europe’s largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supplier, and we are intensifying our cooperation to ensure that our gas supplies are safe throughout the months to come. Beyond the US, we are also talking with Norway, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Algeria and others to expand LNG supplies," noted Borrel.