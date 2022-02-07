Holding TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan to increase interest of youth in technologies - minister

By Trend

TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival contributes to the technological map of the world, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at a press conference dedicated to TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival, Trend reports.

“The fact that this festival will be held for the first time outside of Turkey, in Azerbaijan testifies to the brotherhood and cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan,” minister said.

The minister expressed hope that holding TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan will contribute to the interest and love of our youth in technologies, adding that young people's interest in technologies is growing thanks to TEKNOFEST.

The upcoming festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.