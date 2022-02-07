TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

07 February 2022 [16:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $95.39 per barrel, having grown by $3.01 (3.25 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $99.3 per barrel, while the minimum price - $94.2.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $94.46 per barrel last week, up by $2.94 (3.21 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $98.39 per barrel, while the minimum price - $92.72.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $88.69 per barrel last week, which is $1.52 (1.74 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.37 per barrel, while the minimum price - $86.36.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $93.77 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $3.15 (3.47 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $97.66 per barrel, while the minimum price - $91.94.

Oil grade/date

Jan. 31, 2022

Feb. 1, 2022

Feb. 2, 2022

Feb. 3, 2022

Feb. 4, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$94.2

$94.74

$93.65

$95.07

$99.3

$95.39

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$93.25

$93.8

$92.72

$94.16

$98.39

$94.46

Urals (EX NOVO)

$88.23

$88.68

$86.36

$87.81

$92.37

$88.69

Brent Dated

$92.52

$93.27

$91.94

$93.46

$97.66

$93.77

