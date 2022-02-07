Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $95.39 per barrel, having grown by $3.01 (3.25 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $99.3 per barrel, while the minimum price - $94.2.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $94.46 per barrel last week, up by $2.94 (3.21 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $98.39 per barrel, while the minimum price - $92.72.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $88.69 per barrel last week, which is $1.52 (1.74 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.37 per barrel, while the minimum price - $86.36.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $93.77 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $3.15 (3.47 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $97.66 per barrel, while the minimum price - $91.94.