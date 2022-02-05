Bulgaria has interest in possible additional gas supplies from Azerbaijan – minister

By Trend

Bulgaria has interest in possible additional gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Alexander Nikolov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the plenary sessions on expansion of the project and energy transition held as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

"Stable and diversified supplies from the strategic partner country of Bulgaria - Azerbaijan are imperative for mitigating the negative effects of the high volatility of energy prices on the economy and society. In this context, Bulgaria has an interest in possible additional supplies from Azerbaijan. It is important to highlight that the supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor have been regularly delivered to Bulgaria for more than a year,” added the minister.