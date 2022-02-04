Southern Gas Corridor is very important alternative for Albania – deputy minister

By Trend





Southern Gas Corridor is a very important alternative for Albania, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy of Albania Ilir Bejtja.

He made the remarks at the plenary sessions on expansion of the project and energy transition held as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

The deputy minister noted that Albania is facing very difficult challenges related to the security of energy supply and to the economic terms of meeting the domestic market demand.

"Considering gas to be a cleaner source of energy compared to the other fossil sources, the development of the gas sector sits high on our agenda. The SGC is a very important alternative for Albania and the near and long term future of the energy landscape. We shall strongly support these developments and remain committed to the implementation of our common plans and projects,” added Bejtja.