Azerbaijan has significant potential for development of renewable energy sources - European commissioner

By Trend

Azerbaijan has significant potential for development of renewable energy sources, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said, Trend reports.

Simson made the remark at a press conference following the VIII meeting of ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku on February 4.

"This meeting was a good opportunity for me to discuss the intensification of our cooperation with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a strategic and reliable energy partner of the EU," she noted.

“During today’s talks [within the meeting], the expansion of infrastructure within the framework of the project [Southern Gas Corridor], the reduction of carbon dioxide and methane emissions were discussed,” the European commissioner said.

Azerbaijan is doing everything to increase gas supplies through Shah Deniz, Simson said.

"We look forward to further cooperation within this project with Azerbaijan, as it is strategically important for all EU countries," Simson said.

Along with Simson, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, as well as high-ranking representatives of the US, UK, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Turkmenistan attended the meeting.

Besides, representatives of such energy energy companies as bp, BOTAS, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB, Romgaz, SACE, SGC, Enagas, Uniper, TotalEnergies, Equinor, LUKOIL, as well as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and other structures, representatives of ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) and Masdar (UAE) also took part in the event.

The first meeting of ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting - on February 29, 2016, the third meeting - on February 23, 2017, the fourth meeting - on February 15, 2018, the fifth meeting - on February 20, 2019, the sixth meeting – on February 28, 2020, the seventh meeting – on February 11, 2021.



