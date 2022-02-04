N. Macedonia soon to start project for joining Southern Gas Corridor – minister

By Trend





At first quarter of this year, it is planned to start construction of the interconnector for gas connection with Greece, which will connect North Macedonia with the Southern Gas Corridor, said the Minister of Economy of the Republic of North Macedonia Kreshnik Bekteshi, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the plenary sessions on expansion of the project and energy transition held as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

He stated that the gasification of the country is crucial for the economy.

“Activities are underway for further construction of the existing gas pipeline system in the Republic of North Macedonia. At first quarter of this year, it is planned to start construction of the interconnector for gas connection with Greece, which will connect North Macedonia with the Southern Gas Corridor. We are already working on completing the projects for construction of an interconnector for gas connection with our northern neighbour Serbia. Additionally, construction of interconnectors for gas connection with Bulgaria and Albania is planned,” added Bekteshi.