Baku to host Southern Gas Corridor advisory council meeting

The 8th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will be held in Baku on February 4, the Energy Ministry has reported.

The meeting will include plenary sessions on the Southern Gas Corridor: Achievements and Prospects – Extending the SGC to New Energy Markets, including the Western Balkans – and Energy Transition – from Fossil Fuels and Methane Reduction Measures to Carbon Neutrality: Paths, Challenges, and Schedules.

The event will be attended by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, and high-level representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, and Turkmenistan.

At the same time, representatives from energy companies such as BP, BOTAS, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB, Romgaz, SACE, SGC, Enagas, Uniper, TotalEnergies, Equinor, Lukoil and financial institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and other organizations will attend the event.

Representatives of ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) and Masdar (the United Arab Emirates) are expected to attend this year's meeting of the Advisory Council.

It is planned to hold a press conference on the outcomes of the 8th ministerial meeting at the end of the event.

To recall, the first ministerial meeting was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting on February 29, 2016, the third meeting on February 23, 2017, the fourth meeting on February 15, 2018, the fifth meeting on February 20, 2019, the sixth meeting on February 28, 2020 and the seventh meeting on February 11, 2021 within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP.