Baku, Tokyo ink seismic exploration accord

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has signed an agreement with Japan's National Oil, Gas and Metals Corporation (JOGMEC) to conduct 2D seismic exploration at the Utalgi block in the country's Shamakhi-Gobustan oil and gas region, Azertag has reported.

According to the agreement, 628 kilometers of 2D seismic surveys will be carried out at the Utalgi block. Exploration work is expected to begin in April and last till August-September 2022.

"Five 100-meter and 91 wells with a depth of 30 meters will be drilled for microseismic logging and sludge sampling," the report added.

The document was signed in accordance with the "agreement on joint research operations on the Utalgi intelligence block in Azerbaijan" signed by SOCAR and JOGMEC on October 28, 2019. The joint research agreement was signed by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and JOGMEC Chairman Tetsuhiro Hosono.

The Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation was established on February 29, 2004, in accordance with the Law Concerning the JOGMEC promulgated on July 26, 2002.

JOGMEC combines the functions of the former Japan National Oil Corporation (JNOC), which was in charge of ensuring a steady supply of oil and natural gas, and the former Metal Mining Agency of Japan.

The Azerbaijan Republic's State Oil Company is involved in the exploration of oil and gas fields, the production, processing, and transportation of oil, gas, and gas condensate, the marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and the supply of natural gas to industry and the general public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan and one in Turkey, as well as petrol station networks in Azerbaijan and Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.



