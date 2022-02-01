Azerbaijan discloses vehicle traffic data via Gubadli customs post for January 2022

By Trend

Some 109 vehicles passed through Azerbaijan’s Gubadli customs post in January 2022 due to adverse weather conditions, the State Customs Committee (SCC) said, Trend reports.

The recent statement of the committee’s chairman Safar Mehdiyev on the amount of customs duties collected from vehicles that passed through the mentioned customs post last month (two million manat or $1.18 million) is being discussed on social media. The mentioned amount amount doesn’t much differ from the one that was disclosed in December 2021.

The committee said that such slight difference is due to the small number of vehicles that passed through the Gubadli customs post last month.

The post was set up in Gubadli district after its liberation from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.