Implementation of first Smart Village project in liberated lands is under completion

By Trend

The implementation of the first ‘Smart Village’ project in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation is under completion, Elchin Amirbayov, assistant to the Azerbaijani first vice president, said at the conference entitled "Role of Women in Post-Conflict Reconstruction", organized by the Azerbaijani Center of Analysis of International Relations and the UN Office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The assistant to the first vice president said that the second ‘Smart Village’ project will be implemented in Dovletyarly village of Fuzuli district.

“The goal is to involve women in the implementation of smart projects in the liberated territories,” Amirbayov said.