Azerbaijan, Iran could increase revenues in transport sector – former ambassador

By Trend

Joint opportunities between Azerbaijan and Iran in the transport sector could allow increasing revenues of the two countries, Former Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin said, Trend reports citing Khabaronline.ir.

Pakayin noted that Iran and Azerbaijan are the main countries in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The ex-ambassador also added that Iran and Azerbaijan could increase revenues by building a new bridge over the Astarachay River, building the Rasht-Astara railway line, completing the construction of the Astara railway terminal, resuming the Nakhchivan-Mashhad railway, increasing road and transport cooperation, establishing the Persian Gulf-Black Sea maritime route, developing maritime cooperation.

Pakayin stressed that especially if the 35-km long Rasht-Anzali railway is built and put into operation, maritime cargo transportation between Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and the Caspian littoral states will increase.

According to Pakayin, the potential of the two countries can play a key role in the development of bilateral relations in various fields, including political, economic and security.