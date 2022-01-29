Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Jan. 17
1.7
Jan. 24
1.7
Jan. 18
1.7
Jan. 25
1.7
Jan. 19
1.7
Jan. 26
1.7
Jan. 20
1.7
Jan. 27
1.7
Jan. 21
1.7
Jan. 28
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0298 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has fallen by 0.0181 and amounted to 1.9146 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Jan. 17
1.9413
Jan. 24
1.9256
Jan. 18
1.9383
Jan. 25
1.9230
Jan. 19
1.9261
Jan. 26
1.9212
Jan. 20
-
Jan. 27
1.9077
Jan. 21
1.9252
Jan. 28
1.8958
Average weekly
1.9327
Average weekly
1.9146
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0217 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Jan. 17
0.0223
Jan. 24
0.0220
Jan. 18
0.0223
Jan. 25
0.0216
Jan. 19
0.0221
Jan. 26
0.0216
Jan. 20
-
Jan. 27
0.0214
Jan. 21
0.0221
Jan. 28
0.0219
Average weekly
0.0222
Average weekly
0.0217
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has not changed, and totaled 0.1248 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.125. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has fallen by 0.0001 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Jan. 17
0.1255
Jan. 24
0.1248
Jan. 18
0.1263
Jan. 25
0.1250
Jan. 19
0.1255
Jan. 26
0.1262
Jan. 20
-
Jan. 27
0.1250
Jan. 21
0.1267
Jan. 28
0.1248
Average weekly
0.126
Average weekly
0.125