TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

29 January 2022 [14:49] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Jan. 17

1.7

Jan. 24

1.7

Jan. 18

1.7

Jan. 25

1.7

Jan. 19

1.7

Jan. 26

1.7

Jan. 20

1.7

Jan. 27

1.7

Jan. 21

1.7

Jan. 28

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

 

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0298 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has fallen by 0.0181 and amounted to 1.9146 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Jan. 17

1.9413

Jan. 24

1.9256

Jan. 18

1.9383

Jan. 25

1.9230

Jan. 19

1.9261

Jan. 26

1.9212

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 27

1.9077

Jan. 21

1.9252

Jan. 28

1.8958

Average weekly

1.9327

Average weekly

1.9146

 

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0217 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Jan. 17

0.0223

Jan. 24

0.0220

Jan. 18

0.0223

Jan. 25

0.0216

Jan. 19

0.0221

Jan. 26

0.0216

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 27

0.0214

Jan. 21

0.0221

Jan. 28

0.0219

Average weekly

0.0222

Average weekly

0.0217

 

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has not changed, and totaled 0.1248 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.125. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has fallen by 0.0001 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Jan. 17

0.1255

Jan. 24

0.1248

Jan. 18

0.1263

Jan. 25

0.1250

Jan. 19

0.1255

Jan. 26

0.1262

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 27

0.1250

Jan. 21

0.1267

Jan. 28

0.1248

Average weekly

0.126

Average weekly

0.125

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/215005.html

Print version

Views: 123

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also