Construction of Zangilan, Lachin airports in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to positively impact tourism dev't - official

29 January 2022 [13:31] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The construction of airports in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan and Lachin districts will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the tourism development, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kanan Guluzade told Trend.

"These airports will allow tourists to take advantage of the region's rich opportunities, and will contribute to the development of the tourism potential of Karabakh and East Zangezur regions," Guluzade said.

Earlier, the Adviser to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Aida Badalova said that preparations are underway to start construction of Zangilan and Lachin international airports.

