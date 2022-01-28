Azerbaijan starts restoration of nine roads in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has started the construction and restoration works of nine out of 13 roads in the country's liberated territories, Trend has reported.

Advisor to Digital Development and Transport Minister Aida Badalova made the remarks at the event "Priorities in the field of digital development and transport in Azerbaijan".

She stated that the ministry has structured its activities in accordance with national priorities to facilitate the return to the liberated territories, ensure the growth of a competitive economy and the formation of competitive human capital and modern innovative tools.

Roads, tunnels

Badalova emphasized the importance of building roads and tunnels between Goygol and Kalbajar, Kalbajar and Lachin, the Barda-Aghdam section, and the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway.

"These projects are very important both from a strategic point of view and in terms of tourism," she said.

Speaking about the construction of railways, she noted that the work has begun on the construction and designing of the second section of the Barda-Aghdam railway line. She added that design work is underway on the Fuzuli-Shusha and Horadiz-Aghband railways.

"Concept designs have also been prepared for the railway in the Kalbajar region, and technical work is underway. Moreover, work on the construction of infrastructure for air transport is proceeding according to schedule," she said.

Airports

The adviser also emphasized that preparations are underway to start construction of the Zangilan International Airport and an airport in Lachin region.

"Together with ICAO and the International Air Transport Association, the necessary measures are being taken to ensure the timely commissioning of these airports," she said.

She underlined that transport infrastructure restoration projects will also expand the transit capabilities of the region and Azerbaijan in the context of the construction of the Zangazur corridor which will provide a direct land connection to Nakhchivan, as well as will form the shortest land route between China and Southern Europe.

"To regulate the access of road carriers to the international cargo transportation market, prevent monopoly, increase the professionalism of carriers and drivers, improve Azerbaijan's position in international ratings, a corresponding memorandum has already been signed with the Association of International Road Carriers of Azerbaijan to distribute permit forms for international transportation," she said.

Badalova added that one of the main goals of this document is to ensure the transparent distribution of permit forms.

Earlier it was reported that the construction within the first phase of the Horadiz-Aghband railway project, which is an important part of the Zangazur corridor, is already 70 percent complete. The construction process is divided into three stages. The first stage is 30 km long and includes the stations of Horadiz, Marjanli, and Mahmudlu; the second stage is 55 km long and includes the stations of Sultanli and Qumlaq; and the third stage is 25.4 km long and includes the stations of Minjivan, Bartaz, and Aghband.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The first stage involves resolving issues of governance and security, as well as infrastructure, while the subsequent stages involve resolving issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and economic development.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.