Women seeking to establish businesses in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A senior business official has praised women's interest in establishing businesses on Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.

Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, made the remarks at the conference "Role of Women's Entrepreneurship in the Economic Development of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur."

He thinks it's remarkable that women want to start businesses on Azerbaijan's liberated lands from Armenian occupation.

Mammadov stated that Azerbaijani women's applications receive special attention. According to the chairman of the board, 42 out of 980 applications from people who want to start a business in the liberated territories have been submitted by women.

"The process of accepting applications from local and foreign businessmen interested in starting a business in the liberated territories was launched immediately after the end of the 44-day second Karabakh war. The special attention is paid to the applications of Azerbaijani women,” Mamamdov added.

According to Mammadov, 24 applications from businesswomen are related to investment projects, while 18 are related to other work.

"Approximately 13 of the projects submitted by businesswomen are related to trade and services, 10 to industry, six to agriculture and tourism, four to construction, two to education, and one to healthcare," he added.

Mammadov emphasized that the economic regions of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur were established in 2021 and that the process of organizing such events and discussions with businesswomen is also important.

Speaking at the same conference, Azerbaijani Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilhama Gadimova stated that agricultural processing enterprises will be established in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Gadimova went on to say that this is critical for ensuring Azerbaijan's food security.

She stated that after the territories were liberated from occupation, the process of selecting potential lands for sowing and clearing them of mines began.

It should be noted that the conference was organized by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party and the Azerbaijani parliament's committee for family, women, and children affairs.