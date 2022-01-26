CBA receives ISO/IEC certificate on information security management

By Trend

The compliance of the Center for Banking Certification Services under the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 international standard on information security has been confirmed, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

According to the bank, the Swiss Societe Generale de Surveillance company confirmed that the Center for Banking Certification Services, accredited by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and managed by the CBA, as well as the Information Security Management System, comply with the requirements of the above-mentioned standard and issued a corresponding certificate.