Azerbaijan hosts auction for commissioning mineral deposits

By Trend

A regular auction for putting mineral deposits into operation has been held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The ministry notes that 5, 10.5, 5 and 8 hectares of Bumchay, Damiraparanchay, Tikanlichay and Khirkhatala sand and gravel deposits respectively, located in the Gabala region, have been put up for the auction.

The winner for lot No 1 (Bumchay, Damiraparanchay, Tikanlichay sand and gravel deposits), as well as for lot No 4 (Khirkhatala sand and gravel deposit) was Korpu-Bina-Tikinti LLC; for lot No 2 (Damiraparanchay) and lot No 1 (Khirkhatala) – SAND AZ LLC; and lot No 3 (Damiraparanchay) – Rauf Garibov.

Auctions related to the commissioning of mineral deposits create new opportunities and favorable conditions for entrepreneurs working in this area, said the report.