Georgia’s construction equipment vendor to represent UK company in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Georgia’s Tegeta Construction Equipment company will enter Azerbaijani market in 2022, the CEO of the company Irakli Papiashvili said, Trend reports via Forbes Georgia.

According to the CEO, Tegeta Construction Equipment, as an official dealer of UK's JCB, will represent the company in Azerbaijan from this year.

“Azerbaijani market is three times bigger than Georgian market, which is a great prospect for our company,” the CEO of Tegeta Construction Equipment said.

JCB is a British manufacturer of equipment for construction, agriculture, waste handling, and demolition, founded in 1945.