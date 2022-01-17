TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

17 January 2022 [13:49] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Jan. 17.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $87.44 per barrel, having grown by $3.84 (4.6 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $89.12 per barrel, while the minimum price - $84.67.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.07 per barrel last week, up by $7.23 (9.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.96 per barrel, while the minimum price - $81.67.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $82.08 per barrel last week, which is $4.14 (5.35 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $83.69 per barrel, while the minimum price - $79.05.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $85.32 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $4.98 (6.2 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $86.97 per barrel, while the minimum price - $82.25.

Oil grade/date

Jan. 10, 2022

Jan. 11, 2022

Jan. 12, 2022

Jan. 13, 2022

Jan. 14, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$84.67

$86.88

$88.45

$88.12

$89.12

$87.44

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$83.96

$81.67

$83.2

$82.83

$83.69

$83.07

Urals (EX NOVO)

$79.05

$81.67

$83.2

$82.83

$83.69

$82.08

Brent Dated

$82.25

$84.65

$86.53

$86.20

$86.97

$85.32

