Azerbaijan to hold Second Karabakh Economic Forum in 2022

By Trend

The II Karabakh Economic Forum will be held in Azerbaijan under the organization of the Public Association for the Support of Social Development "IMZA" in 2022, Trend reports.

According to Elnara Mammadli, head of the association’s international and public relations department, such decision was made at its board meeting.

Chairman of the Public Association Khayyam Asgarov, speaking at the meeting, noted that the 1st Karabakh Economic Forum held in 2021 aroused great interest both in Azerbaijan and abroad, including the media.

The local and foreign media published interesting and informative articles about the forum, reports were prepared, and extensive discussions took place in social networks.

The articles highly appreciated the fruitful discussions of the work on the revival and transformation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions into flourishing territories, held under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as part of the restoration of lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], as well as upcoming plans, and making important proposals at the first such forum.

Over the past period, large-scale work continued and large projects were implemented in the liberated territories, thus making necessary to hold the II Karabakh Economic Forum this year. Opinions and proposals on the date of the forum, organizational work, issues discussed will be considered at the next meetings, about which the public will be additionally informed.

