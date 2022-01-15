Azerbaijan, Turkey eye holding joint digital transformation forum in late 2022

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold a joint digital transformation forum at the end of 2022, Trend reports on Jan. 15 via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the forum is aimed at involving the private sector in projects in the field of digital transformation, expanding cooperation in the B2B (business-to-business) and B2G (business-to-state) formats.

The agreement to hold the forum was reached at the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish working group on digital transformation, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rustamov and Deputy Chairman of the Digital Transformation Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Yavuz Emir Beyribey.