Azerbaijani oil prices increase

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by one dollar on Jan. 14 compared to the previous price and amounted to $89.12 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Jan. 13 totaled $88.31 per barrel, up by $0.96 as compared to the previous price.

The price of URALS oil, sold by Azerbaijan from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, made up $82.83 per barrel on Jan. 13, increasing by $0.86 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.77 compared to the previous price and made up $86.97 per barrel.

The official exchange rate on Jan. 15 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.