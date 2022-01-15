"Khizi-Absheron" wind farm to significantly reduce volume of gas used in Azerbaijan - expert

By Trend

“Khizi-Absheron” wind farm with an installed capacity of 240 megawatts will become the largest wind power plant in Azerbaijan, energy expert Ilham Shaban told Trend.

According to Shaban, to date, a hybrid power plant at the Gobustan alternative energy experimental polygon has been the largest wind power plant in the country.

"Currently, over 90 percent of all electricity in Azerbaijan is generated by burning natural gas at thermal power plants. Hydroelectric power plants and alternative energy sources account for six percent of the generated electricity,” he said.

“The transition to green energy is an urgent task of a global scale. Today Azerbaijan has made the biggest step in this direction. The commissioning of the “Khizi-Absheron” wind farm will save 200 million cubic meters of natural gas per year,” the expert noted.

“Traditional types of energy sources pollute the environment when burned. The commissioning of this wind farm will allow us to save natural gas and prevent environmental damage. The “Khizi-Absheron” wind power plant will contribute to ensuring the energy security of Azerbaijan," Shaban said.

On January 13, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the “Khizi-Absheron” wind power plant, which will be built in Azerbaijan by Saudi Arabian ACWA Power company.

The ceremony was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdul-Aziz Ibn Salman Al-Saud.