SOCAR secures gas supplies to over 700 settlements in Georgia

SOCAR Georgia Gas (a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) has provided gas supply to over 700 settlements in Georgia since 2007, the company reported on its official Twitter page on January 11.

The statement noted that SOCAR Georgia Gas serves 808,000 subscribers in Georgia. In addition, the company has built 11,000 kilometers of the gas pipeline since 2007.

SOCAR Energy Georgia was founded in 2006 and its main activities are the import and sale of petroleum products, as well as the import, supply and distribution of natural gas for social and commercial consumers throughout Georgia.

SOCAR Energy Georgia operates 112 filling stations, 16 service centers and five oil terminals through its subsidiaries and organizes wholesale and retail sales of oil products from Azerbaijan and third countries on the Georgian market.

The company supplies and distributes natural gas to Georgian regions and operates local gas networks. In addition, SOCAR's Kulevi oil terminal launched in 2006, transports oil products to Western markets.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are cooperating in various fields of economy. Earlier last year, Azerbaijan and Georgia have signed several cooperation agreements within the framework of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.