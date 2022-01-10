TV, radio broadcasting partially restored in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Last year, 35 percent of TV and radio broadcasting was restored in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the Digital Development and Transport Ministry has reported.

The remark was made during the ceremony of presenting state awards to employees in the communication and information technology field. During the event, information was provided on the achievements of the ministry last year, in particular, the work carried out on the liberated territories.

At the same time, a 4G mobile technology network was deployed in some 50 percent of the liberated lands and postal services were launched in four directions.

Noting that the installation of 1,400 km of fiber-optic lines continues, it was stated that currently, more than 1,500 km of roads, three airports, and strategic railways are under construction.

Moreover, it was noted that 150,000 households have fibre-optic lines capable of providing modern high-speed Internet. By the end of 2024, 100 percent of homes will be provided with high-speed Internet using modern technology, the ministry stated.

It was added that in 2021, the procedure for issuing insignia for vehicles was simplified, the rules for the distribution of “permit forms” for international road transport were changed, and the process of issuing certificates to seafarers was simplified.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will reconstruct its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021 and AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2bn) in 2022. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.